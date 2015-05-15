Silicon Valley hosted a fashion show this week, and it was completely insane

Betabrand’s Silicon Valley Fashion Week? (question mark intentional) started with a parade of hoodies and jeans down the runway.

By day two, there were models walking down the runway with astronaut helmets on their heads. A man in a kilt wearing a jacket with 300 LED bulbs. Two women wearing hoods that were trying to match their heart rate in a synchronised game.

As one attendee put it to us, “These are costumes I’d wear to Burning Man or a sex party.”

