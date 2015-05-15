Silicon Valley hosted a fashion show this week, and it was completely insane

Betabrand’s Silicon Valley Fashion Week? (question mark intentional) started with a parade of hoodies and jeans down the runway.
By day two, there were models walking down the runway with astronaut helmets on their heads. A man in a kilt wearing a jacket with 300 LED bulbs. Two women wearing hoods that were trying to match their heart rate in a synchronised game.
As one attendee put it to us, “These are costumes I’d wear to Burning Man or a sex party.”
The Heart Sync duet from Sensoree try to synchronise their heart rates. Their heartbeats set of flashing lights and when they match, a red swirl goes around the hoods.
Why not wear a head piece with lights paired with a christmas light necklace? Glasses by Tenaya Hurst
Joshua Hubert shows off his pixeldelic fashion, which includes around 300 LED bulbs that he can control on his jacket.
Master of Ceremonies Mustafa Kahn closed the show with a VR headset so he could 'imagine the crowd in its underwear'.
