Silicon Valley shoppers are paying hundreds of dollars for used Louis Vuitton sneakers

Silicon Valley, land of hoodies and startup tees, isn’t known for its dazzling fashion. But a leather high-top sneaker from Louis Vitton, which retailed for $US745 before it went out of production, has captured the hearts and wallets of Startupland, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The Louis Vitton Damier high-top sneaker is the top-selling item among online shoppers in San Francisco and Silicon Valley on The RealReal, an online luxury consignment shop, Bloomberg reports. The shoe is available in a variety of styles and fetches around $US500 in good condition.

As Bloomberg notes, the checkered-patterned sneaker is the “opposite of understatement.” Like the love child of a vintage pair of trainers and Vans shoes, it appears youthful and chic.

We found versions of the shoe sold on The RealReal in the range of $US275 to $US525. It’s unclear how many units have sold on the site and how its sales fared compared to similar items.

The sneaker has undergone a sort of “fashion baptism,” as the New York Times reported in 2014. As dress codes go lax and designers turn their attention to the “athleisure” market, men and women have more stylish, workplace-appropriate options than ever — high-tops included.

In 2016, Wool Runners from San Francisco startup Allbirds

became the must-have sneaker in Silicon Valley. Called the “world’s most comfortable shoe” by venture capitalists, startup founders, and the company itself, the shoes are made from wool and retail for $US95.

If you spot the Louis Vitton Damier in the wild, shoot us an email with a photo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.