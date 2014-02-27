The 15 Most Expensive Mansions For Sale In Silicon Valley Right Now

Prices for homes in Northern California are notoriously steep, with tech money contributing to a somewhat inflated real estate market.
According to a recent report by real estate information service DataQuick, luxury home sales in the area continue to grow, with 2,604 homes selling for more than $US2 million last year. This was a 28% jump from 2012 and the highest number ever recorded.
The team at Point2Homes helped us gather data on the most expensive homes for sale in eight Silicon Valley cities: Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, Cupertino, Campbell, Monte Sereno, Los Altos, San Jose, and Mountain View.
Palo Alto — home to tech giants Tim Cook, Marissa Mayer, and Mark Zuckerberg — completely dominated the list with 7 of the 15 priciest homes on the market.
You may be surprised to see how much these homes really cost.
Address: 13220 Peacock Court, Cupertino
Price: $3.99 million
Situated on 6.5 acres of property, the home has a huge pool, sport court, putting green, and easy access to miles of hiking trails.
Address: Silver Creek, San Jose
Price: $4 million
The San Jose home boasts 8 bedrooms, full gym, bowling alley, dance studio, and parking for 7 cars.
Address: 1131 Hillslope Place, Los Altos
Price: $4.298 million
The house's five bedrooms include one on the lower level that would be ideal for an au pair, according to the listing.
Address: 16291 Withey Road, Monte Sereno
Price: $4.78 million
Five bedrooms, including two master suites, are spread out over this one-story, chateau-inspired home.
Address: 18685 Serramonte Dr., Monte Sereno
Price: $5.695 million
High ceilings and ornate decorations characterise this six-bedroom house south of San Jose.
Address: 953 Roble Ridge Road, Palo Alto
Price: $6.998 million
'Casa Roble' is surprisingly secluded from the rest of Old Palo Alto, and its unique decor includes kitchen tiles from France and the Netherlands.
Address: 14780 Manuella Road, Los Altos Hills
Price: $7.5 million
Built in 1930, this house retains many of its original decorations. In addition to its four bedrooms inside the main house, it also has a detached one-bedroom guesthouse.
Address: 5922 Alpine Road, Portola Valley
Price: $7.7 million
This three-story home is perched over the Silicon Valley on more than 9 acres of land. The wine cellar here also happens to have room for 11,000 bottles, if your collection happens to be that large.
Address: 249 Lowell Ave., Palo Alto
Price: $7.95 million
It may not look like much from the outside, but this 4-bedroom house recently completed a beautiful interior remodel.
Address: 221 Kingsley Ave., Palo Alto
Price: $9 million
This 6-bedroom Craftsman has lots of dark wood finishes and brick. It's located in Palo Alto's historic Professorville neighbourhood, so named because of the many Stanford professors who built homes there at the turn of the twentieth century.
Address: 1870 University Ave., Palo Alto
Price: $9.995 million
The listing claims that wallpaper in the dining room was printed in 1834 and was once used in the White House. A large porch and lawn area makes this 6-bedroom home an ideal place for active types.
Address: Undisclosed, Palo Alto
Price: $14.99 million
This Palo Alto home has a ridiculously large wine cellar, private screening room, assorted sculptures, and a hillside fire pit.
Address: 435 Coleridge Avenue, Palo Alto
Price: $15.95 million
Located in a quiet, tree-lined street in the heart of Palo Alto, this 5,882-square-foot house has its own pool, spa, sport court, and detached pool house.
Address: 11801 Dorothy Anne Wy, Cupertino
Price: $18 million
Several detached buildings sprawl over the ranch, totaling 12 bedrooms and 11 baths. Stables and orchards provide a great escape from the pressure of business in Silicon Valley.
Address: 215 Lowell Avenue, Palo Alto
Price: $US23 million
Dating back to 1916, this 7-bedroom home has been updated to include all of the modern amenities. It has an impressively large lawn, pool, and tennis courts.
