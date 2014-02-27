The 15 Most Expensive Mansions For Sale In Silicon Valley Right Now

Prices for homes in Northern California are notoriously steep, with tech money contributing to a somewhat inflated real estate market.

According to a recent report by real estate information service DataQuick, luxury home sales in the area continue to grow, with 2,604 homes selling for more than $US2 million last year. This was a 28% jump from 2012 and the highest number ever recorded.

The team at Point2Homes helped us gather data on the most expensive homes for sale in eight Silicon Valley cities: Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, Cupertino, Campbell, Monte Sereno, Los Altos, San Jose, and Mountain View.

Palo Alto — home to tech giants Tim Cook, Marissa Mayer, and Mark Zuckerberg — completely dominated the list with 7 of the 15 priciest homes on the market.

You may be surprised to see how much these homes really cost.

