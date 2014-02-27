The 15 Most Expensive Mansions For Sale In Silicon Valley Right Now

Madeline Stone
Prices for homes in Northern California are notoriously steep, with tech money contributing to a somewhat inflated real estate market.

According to a recent report by real estate information service DataQuick, luxury home sales in the area continue to grow, with 2,604 homes selling for more than $US2 million last year. This was a 28% jump from 2012 and the highest number ever recorded.

The team at Point2Homes helped us gather data on the most expensive homes for sale in eight Silicon Valley cities: Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, Cupertino, Campbell, Monte Sereno, Los Altos, San Jose, and Mountain View.

Palo Alto — home to tech giants Tim Cook, Marissa Mayer, and Mark Zuckerberg — completely dominated the list with 7 of the 15 priciest homes on the market.

You may be surprised to see how much these homes really cost.

This house makes for a great hilltop hideaway.

Address: 13220 Peacock Court, Cupertino

Price: $3.99 million

Situated on 6.5 acres of property, the home has a huge pool, sport court, putting green, and easy access to miles of hiking trails.

This 13,100-square-foot home is located in a private gated community.

Address: Silver Creek, San Jose

Price: $4 million

The San Jose home boasts 8 bedrooms, full gym, bowling alley, dance studio, and parking for 7 cars.

This Los Altos home is great for young families.

Address: 1131 Hillslope Place, Los Altos

Price: $4.298 million

The house's five bedrooms include one on the lower level that would be ideal for an au pair, according to the listing.

This home has a backyard porch that looks out over the valley.

Address: 16291 Withey Road, Monte Sereno

Price: $4.78 million

Five bedrooms, including two master suites, are spread out over this one-story, chateau-inspired home.

Make a dramatic entrance at this Monte Sereno home.

Address: 18685 Serramonte Dr., Monte Sereno

Price: $5.695 million

High ceilings and ornate decorations characterise this six-bedroom house south of San Jose.

This charming creekside home will cost you nearly $US7 million.

Address: 953 Roble Ridge Road, Palo Alto

Price: $6.998 million

'Casa Roble' is surprisingly secluded from the rest of Old Palo Alto, and its unique decor includes kitchen tiles from France and the Netherlands.

This Mission-style home has an awesome courtyard and a huge pool.

Address: 14780 Manuella Road, Los Altos Hills

Price: $7.5 million

Built in 1930, this house retains many of its original decorations. In addition to its four bedrooms inside the main house, it also has a detached one-bedroom guesthouse.

Get some beautiful views of the Bay from this multimillion dollar home.

Address: 5922 Alpine Road, Portola Valley

Price: $7.7 million

This three-story home is perched over the Silicon Valley on more than 9 acres of land. The wine cellar here also happens to have room for 11,000 bottles, if your collection happens to be that large.

This classic home is located in the heart of Old Palo Alto.

Address: 249 Lowell Ave., Palo Alto

Price: $7.95 million

It may not look like much from the outside, but this 4-bedroom house recently completed a beautiful interior remodel.

The 'Fowler Mansion' was built in 1902.

Address: 221 Kingsley Ave., Palo Alto

Price: $9 million

This 6-bedroom Craftsman has lots of dark wood finishes and brick. It's located in Palo Alto's historic Professorville neighbourhood, so named because of the many Stanford professors who built homes there at the turn of the twentieth century.

This colonial-style home dates back to 1929.

Address: 1870 University Ave., Palo Alto

Price: $9.995 million

The listing claims that wallpaper in the dining room was printed in 1834 and was once used in the White House. A large porch and lawn area makes this 6-bedroom home an ideal place for active types.

This 6-bedroom house looks like a French chateau.

Address: Undisclosed, Palo Alto

Price: $14.99 million

This Palo Alto home has a ridiculously large wine cellar, private screening room, assorted sculptures, and a hillside fire pit.

This 5-bedroom home has an incredible backyard.

Address: 435 Coleridge Avenue, Palo Alto

Price: $15.95 million

Located in a quiet, tree-lined street in the heart of Palo Alto, this 5,882-square-foot house has its own pool, spa, sport court, and detached pool house.

The 'Seven Springs Ranch' is a 40-acre estate that was built in 1866.

Address: 11801 Dorothy Anne Wy, Cupertino

Price: $18 million

Several detached buildings sprawl over the ranch, totaling 12 bedrooms and 11 baths. Stables and orchards provide a great escape from the pressure of business in Silicon Valley.

The 'Lowell House' is a beautiful historic home in Old Palo Alto.

Address: 215 Lowell Avenue, Palo Alto

Price: $US23 million

Dating back to 1916, this 7-bedroom home has been updated to include all of the modern amenities. It has an impressively large lawn, pool, and tennis courts.

