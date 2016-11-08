Silicon Valley is betting its money on Hillary Clinton

As we head into Election Day, one way to figure out which candidate has a leg up is to “follow the money.”

That’s exactly what MapD Technologies is trying to do. MapD is a database and data visualisation company that recently used its trove of data to shed light on political donations and their trends.

While much of this information has been publicly available before now, MapD’s visualisation is unique in that it accounts for any donations, regardless of amount. It also uses data going back to 2001, covering political donations made to presidential candidates, down-ballot candidates, and SuperPACs.

As the team began to find trends in political donations over the years, one thing became clear — Silicon Valley has gone blue.

MapD Political Donations made in the San Francisco area from 2001 to 2016.

Silicon Valley previously had major Republican supporters. During his 2012 presidential campaign, Governor Mitt Romney was able to raise a significant amount of money in the greater San Francisco area. Romney’s political donations amount to nearly 50 times the donations that Donald Trump received from the same area.

You can see that below when comparing donations given specifically to Mitt Romney in 2012 versus donations given specifically to Donald Trump in 2016.

MapD Mitt Romney’s political donations from 2012 (left) vs. Donald Trump’s donations (right).

