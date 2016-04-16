EXCLUSIVE: Watch a hilarious deleted scene from 'Silicon Valley' season 2

Fans still have a little over a week before the third season of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” premieres, but Business Insider has a fun look back at season two.

In a newly unearthed deleted scene from the “Silicon Valley: The Complete Second Season” DVD, available on April 19, Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) and Erlich Bachman (T.J. Miller) are preparing for the fight of their life against tech millionaire Gavin Belson (Matt Ross) for the future of their startup, Pied Piper — a David-vs.-Goliath situation.

Just ahead of the meeting, Pied Piper’s attorney tells the guys that they need to project confidence. But Richard’s version of confidence isn’t exactly what Bachman had in mind.

“You look like you s— your pants a little and you’re trying to hold the rest in,” Bachman tells Richard after seeing his attempt as showing self-assurance.

After Richard asks if he has any other helpful observations, Bachman unleashes, “Yeah, you look like a ventriloquist’s dummy in that suit.”

Ouch.

Find out what happens next in BI’s exclusive first look at the deleted scene below:

