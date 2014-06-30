A Former Facebook Engineer Offers 7 Ridiculous Ways To Fit In In Silicon Valley

Facebook Carlos Bueno was an engineer at Facebook.

The next major thing Silicon Valley needs is to disrupt is its own culture, states programmer and former Facebook engineer Carlos Bueno.

What’s wrong with it?

“The problem is that Silicon Valley has…created a make-believe cult of objective meritocracy, a pseudo-scientific mythos to obscure and reinforce the belief that only people who look and talk like us are worth noticing,” Bueno writes. “After making such a show of burning down the bad old rules of business, the new ones we’ve created seem pretty similar.

Bueno references a blog post written by startup 42Floors stating that a job candidate was “disappointing” because he showed up wearing a suit. As a result of being overdressed, the man failed the unspoken “go-out-for-a-beer test.”

He also quotes PayPal and Slide creator Max Levchin, who once said a candidate wasn’t offered a job because he played basketball for fun. Basketball wasn’t a favourite pastime of Levchin’s coworkers, so the candidate wasn’t appealing — even though he passed all of Levchin’s engineering tests.

“That single sentence [‘I play hoops’] lost him the job,” Levchin reportedly said.

To survive in Silicon Valley’s current warped, be-like-me-or-be-snubbed culture, Buenos made a list of seven rules to follow.

From his article in Quartz:

