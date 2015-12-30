17 things people in Silicon Valley forget about the outside world

Living in Silicon Valley could open you up to a whole new world, where everyone seems to be chasing the next big idea.
But being in such a tight-knit community packed with like-minded people could have its downsides, too — like forgetting what the rest of the world looks, thinks, and acts like.
This Quora post shares some of the things people in Silicon Valley may be shocked to learn about the outside world. We picked the 17 best answers.
'Most of the world is not 16-29 year old males. There's a whole range of perspectives that go underrepresented in Silicon Valley. There are a lot of women out there. Older folks. Also, it might be hard to imagine, but there are a lot of kids not growing up on video games.' -- Susan Wu
'Most people do not want to 'disrupt' anything, they want to be the best at mastering the existing game.' -- Gil Silberman
'Most people don't have an 'exit strategy' when they get a job, they just want a job to provide for themselves and their family.' -- Sean Dillon
'Owning a Mac usually means one of three things in the real world: you are a young person about to enter college and asked for it, you are well off financially, or you are the parent of the people in the previous two categories.' -- Jeff Kibuule
'Positive Cashflow is often the one key metric, not weekly percentage user growth starting from a base of three users.' -- Terrence Yang
'There are brilliant development teams outside of SV and Redmond. In fact, they tend to make better decisions. It's either because they have fewer fascinating distractions (the Bay Area is full of fascinating distractions!), or it's because their incentives and expectations are different.' -- Rob Myers
'There are a lot of places where public transportation is the most efficient form of transportation.' -- Sebastian Stein
'Being a 'hacker' is not a good thing.' -- Jackson Mohsenin
'Unicorns are just mythical animals in children's fairy tales...essentially a white horse with one horn made out of twisted keratin protruding from forehead.' -- Anonymous
'Not everyone makes $125,000 + bonus right out of college.' — Anonymous
'If you say 'Y Combinator' to anyone in the real world, they would think you are talking about something odd from a sci-fi show.' -- Amanda Fristrom
