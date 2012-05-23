Silicon Valley Big Wigs To Pay $38,500 To Have Dinner With Obama Tonight*

Analyst Jeremiah Owyang tweeted:



Dinner tonight in Silicon Valley with Obama is $38,500. Im sure Paypal and Square payments accepted, FB stock I’m not so sure. No Groupons — Jeremiah Owyang (@jowyang) May 22, 2012

We hear the shindig is actually tonight. (CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post said it was last night.)

Obama famously attended an intimate dinner with even bigger Silicon Valley names back in 2011. That’s where this now iconic photo was taken:

Photo: Flickr/White House

