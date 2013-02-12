10 People Who Can Get You The Best Jobs In Tech And Make You Rich

Morgan Missen has recruited top talent for Google, Twitter and Foursquare. Now she’s starting her own engineering talent agency, Main.

The war for talent has never been hotter in Silicon Valley. Sometimes a key hire can make the difference in when a company launches a product—or lands its next financing round.Think we’re kidding? We know one late-stage company that waited to round out its management team before gunning for an eight-figure fundraising.



Even venture capitalists are taking a more hands-on role in recruiting, building up internal operations that keep their portfolio companies fuelled with engineers, designers, and salespeople. Andreessen Horowitz, Google Ventures, and others now have in-house “talent partners.”

So if you want to work for Google, Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter or the next rising star in tech, who can get you in the door?

