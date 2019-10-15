From tiny houses to massive midcentury mansions, these 10 rental homes will improve any visit to Silicon Valley

Airbnb A midcentury modern Silicon Valley Airbnb.

Airbnb is an easy way to find a place to stay for a vacation or business trip, but you can find so much more than just an average apartment.

Unusual listings range in price, location, and budget, so there’s something for everyone.

You can go rustic in a yurt, or upscale in a fully updated midcentury modern home.

Silicon Valley is known as the home to tech companies like Apple, Facebook, and Google, but there’s more to see and do than work.

Cities, the ocean, and areas for hiking make Silicon Valley a destination for all kinds of reasons.

The place you stay during your visit depends on the kind of trip you’re looking for. If you want to enjoy wine and beautiful views, and you don’t mind staying on the more rustic side of things, a yurt on a vineyard might be right for you. However, if you want to take the whole family, and stay plugged in while having access to nature, a luxe three-story cabin in Woodside might be more your style.

Whatever you’re looking for, there’s probably a listing that fits your needs without being boring. These options vary from under $US100 a night to almost $US1000 a night, so a budget shouldn’t stop you from exploring.

Here are 10 unusual Airbnbs in Silicon Valley we found with the help of Airbnb to think about before you plan your trip.

1. A yurt overlooking Monterey Bay goes for $US209 per night.

This yurt is the ideal spot for “glamping” on the outer edges Silicon Valley.

You’ll have beautiful views of Lago Lomita Vineyards right from your bed.

Its the perfect way to take in all the natural beauty California has to offer.

2. At the same vineyard, you can also stay in a treehouse for $US220.

The 400-square-foot platform has a queen bed, electricity, and WiFi, with a full bath downstairs.

Relax among the Douglas Firs and take in views of the vineyard and the Pacific Ocean.

3. This modern Eichler studio has everything you need.

For only $US85 dollars a night, with a central location in Palo Alto this studio is a steal.

4. This $US800 Menlo Park home is the answer to your midcentury modern dreams

The 2400-square-foot property is newly updated, but the owners kept the original spirit.

Outdoor living space means you can have a martini by the pool, or relax in the hammock.

This home sleeps 8, so it might be the ideal vacation spot for the whole family.

5. For train enthusiasts, check out this caboose outside of Cupertino.

The $US180 train car is surprisingly roomy and sleeps four. You’ll have access to biking and hiking routes, plus an outdoor fire pit.

6. This $US80 San Jose tiny home is both stylish and functional.

Everything is designed with efficiency in mind, and although it’s tiny, the house fits a loft bed and full bathroom, plus a kitchenette.

Outdoor space makes the listing seem bigger, so you won’t feel crowded here.

7. A high-end listing in Menlo Park looks sleek and modern for $US750 per night.

This house has easy access to Stanford University and major tech company headquarters.

8. This 3 story cabin combines the feeling of both modern and rustic homes for $US650.

This home is a cook’s dream: it has a fully lit outdoor chef’s area with plumbing and electricity, plus a stone fire pizza oven and rotating spit roast.

Each of the three floors has a balcony patio.

The home has four bedrooms, three baths, and two wood-burning fireplaces, comfortably sleeping seven people.

9. For $US350, this San Jose treehouse is nestled between three sycamore trees.

It has a lower level patio, with spiral staircase access to the treehouse.

The 250-square-foot listing has 2 lofts, each with a queen bed.

10. This $US550 Woodside terrace has glass walls and skylights for great views of massive redwoods.

Trees make the space private, but the open design lets in plenty of light.

Each of four bedrooms will make you feel like you’re sleeping in the trees.

And if that’s not enough for you, spend time relaxing on the large deck.

