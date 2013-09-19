'Old' People Explain What You Do When You're (Gasp) Over 35 In Silicon Valley

Craig Newmark

In case you thought there wasn’t ageism in Silicon Valley, think again.

Someone presumably younger than 35 asked the following question on Quora:

“What do people in Silicon Valley plan to do once they hit 35 and are officially over the hill?”

People who are older than 35, and are more accomplished than most of their Silicon Valley peers under 35, are responding.

Here are some of the answers:

From Craig Newmark: “Well, I started Craigslist when I was 42…”

From Mike Arrington: “I started TechCrunch when I was 35.”

From Yaron Samid: “I started BillGuard when I was 36.”

Head over to Quora to watch the comments roll in.

