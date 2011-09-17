My Whirlwind San Francisco Adventure!

Early Monday morning, we flew out to San Francisco to explore the startup scene.



We hung out with founders and investors, toured startups, and checked out the three-day TechCrunch Disrupt conference.

We learned some juicy tidbits about tech companies on both coasts. We even learned a secret about our own company, Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.