Silicon Valley Job Growth Up. What About NYC?

Union Bank of California economist Keitaro Matsuda has a report out today on the Silicon Valley economy. You won’t be surprised to learn that it’s doing well: Unemployment is steady at 4.7% while the rest of the state has increased from 4.9% to 5.2% in the last year. Tech jobs, which account for 25% of the Valley’s payroll, have increased 2.5% in the first half of the year.



Our question: How’s the NYC digital economy doing? We know it’s vibrant, and wouldn’t be surprised to see growth rates climbing much faster than the Valley’s, since we’re starting from a lower base. But we’ve spent quite a bit of time looking for employment stats for this sector and have only rough estimates that vary widely: Non-profit trade group Advancing the Business of Technology estimates the city’s tech employment base at 300,000 workers. The city itself pegs the number at 800,000.

Anyone else have any data sources they can recommend? Alternately, anyone else want to share stories about the state of the NY tech labour market, either from an employer’s perspective or a job-seeker’s? We’d love to hear from you: [email protected]

