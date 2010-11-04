ATTENTION TECH PEOPLE: Nominate The California People Who Did Cool Things This Year For The 2010 Silicon Valley 100 NOW!

Next month, we will be publishing one of the most eagerly awaited lists of the year: The Silicon Valley 100.No, not the Silicon Alley 100. That’s the New York-centric list we published last month, to great fanfare, which we celebrated with a huge bash at the New York Stock Exchange. Now we’re talking about the Silicon Valley 100 — the list our millions of patient west coast readers have been waiting for.
The Silicon Valley 100 will rank the 100 people who have done the coolest stuff in the Bay Area digital community this year.
So it’s time to send us your nominations!
In the comments section below, please post the names of the people you think have done the coolest stuff in and for the digital community this year. Then, for each person you nominate, please explain WHAT THEY HAVE DONE that you think is so cool.
What does “done something cool” mean?
- Launched an amazing startup
- Created an excellent product
- “Pivoted” spectacularly
- Funded an awesome company or two
- Provided excellent advice
- Supported the digital community
- Accomplished something amazing–in business or in life
- Donated a ton of money or time to a worthy cause
- Etc. — You be the judge
You have two weeks to get your nominations in (we’ll stop taking them Friday, November 12th, at midnight). Meanwhile, we’ll start working on our own nominations and figuring out who has ACTUALLY done something cool as opposed to who’s a poseur.
Then we’ll spend a couple of weeks narrowing down the list before we unveil the 2010 rankings.
Now, a word of warning: Without fail, after we publish lists like this, we hear from people who think they should have made the list but didn’t (or their reps). Most of these time, these folks are just whining: They didn’t make the list because they shouldn’t have made the list. Sometimes, however, the folks are right — they SHOULD have made the list. But they were too shy and demurring to nominate themselves, and, for whatever reason, we and everyone else forgot about them.
So, worthy candidates, don’t sit there quietly hoping you’ll be picked. Get cracking! Post your nominations, for yourselves and others, in the comments below!
(And if you feel so passionately about a candidate that you want to provide LOTS of supporting information but don’t want to post it in the comments, you can also send us a detailed email to [email protected] with the subject line SILICON VALLEY 100).
While you’re thinking about who to nominate, you can also check out our 2010 Silicon Alley 100 list here >.
Here are a few of the people that have been nominated already:
Steve Jobs, Apple
Andy Rubin, Google
Mike McCue, Flipboard
Alex Rampell, TrialPay
Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz
Tim Cook, Apple
Keith Lee, Booyah
Dan Rosensweig, Chegg
Kevin Hartz, Eventbrite
Chris Cox, Facebook
Dave McClure, 500 Startups
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
Mike Maples and Ann-Miura Ko, Floodgate
Jason Chen, Gizmodo
Max Levchin
Eric Schmidt, Google
Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn
Dick Costolo, Twitter
Mark Pincus, Zynga
Neil Young, Ngmoco
Joe Kennedy, Pandora
Marissa Mayer, Google
Jeff Smith, Smule
Jack Dorsey, Square
Keith Rabois
Ron Conway
Michael Arrington
Jeff Lawson, Twilio
John Ham, UStream
Mark Hendrickson, Worldly Developments
Paul Graham, Y Combinator
Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp
Martin Gilbert, Google
Tristan Walker, Foursquare
Adeo Ressi, The Founder Institute
Ryan Spoon, Polaris
Trip Adler and Tikhon Bernstam, Scribd
Eric Singley
