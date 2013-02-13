The Silicon Valley 100: A-Z

Megan Rose Dickey

A

  • Chris Anderson
  • Alexander Asseily and Hosain Rahman

B

  • Noam Bardin
  • Hugo Barra
  • Marc Benioff
  • James Beshara
  • Tyler Bosmeny, Dan Carroll, Rafael Garcia
  • Roelof Botha

C

  • Dalton Caldwell
  • Martin Casado
  • Temo Chalasani and Marc Provost
  • Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia
  • Patrick Collison
  • Ron Conway
  • Tim Cook
  • Dick Costolo
  • Chris Cox
  • Bradford Cross, Aria Haghighi
  • Eddy Cue

D

  • Adam D’Angelo
  • Paul Davison
  • Henrique De Castro
  • Dave DeWalt
  • John Donahoe
  • Jack Dorsey
  • David Drummond
  • Dave Duffield, Aneel Bhusri

F

  • Joe Fernandez and Binh Tran

G

  • David Goldberg
  • Paul Graham
  • Vic Gundotra and Bradley Horowitz

H

  • Kevin and Julia Hartz
  • Reed Hastings
  • Reid Hoffman
  • Ben Horowitz, Marc Andreessen
  • Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi

I

  • Jony Ive

K

  • Travis Kalanick
  • Salar Kamangar
  • Justin Kan
  • Joe Kennedy
  • Simon Khalaf

L

  • Sahil Lavingia
  • David Lawee
  • Aaron Levie
  • Ross Levinsohn
  • Phil Libin
  • Lee Linden and Ben Lewis
  • Joe Lonsdale, Alexander Karp

M

  • Doug Mack and Alison Pincus and Susan Feldman
  • Paul Maritz and Pat Gelsinger
  • Marissa Mayer
  • Dave McClure
  • Todd McKinnon
  • Eric Migicovsky
  • Neal Mohan
  • Dave Morin
  • Dustin Moskovitz
  • Elon Musk

N

  • Satoshi Nakamoto
  • Andrew Ng, Daphne Koller
  • Ren Ng
  • Deep Nishar

O

  • Mike Olson
  • Isabelle Olsson, Steve Lee, and Sergey Brin

P

  • Larry Page
  • James Park
  • Meredith Perry
  • Sundar Pichai
  • Tom Preston-Werner

R

  • Gokul Rajaram
  • Victoria Ransom
  • Joff Redfern 
  • Matt Rogers and Tony Fadell
  • Andy Rubin

S

  • David Sacks
  • Max Schireson
  • Jessica Scorpio, Sam Zaid, and Elliot Kroo
  • Michael Seibel and Ammon Bartram
  • Sam Shank
  • Ben Silbermann
  • Frank Slootman
  • Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy
  • Tom Stocky and Lars Rasmussen
  • Jeremy Stoppelman
  • Godfrey Sullivan
  • Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger

T

  • Bret Taylor
  • Peter Thiel, Jim Breyer, Yuri Milner, Mark Pincus
  • Robert Thomas

U

  • Gentry Underwood

W

  • Hunter Walk, Satya Patel
  • Jeff Weiner
  • Evan Williams, Jason Goldman, Biz Stone
  • Dennis Woodside

Y

  • Gideon Yu and Jim Harbaugh

Z

  • Gregg Zehr
  • John Zimmer, Logan Green
  • Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, David Ebersman
  • Randi Zuckerberg

