Who Are The Coolest People In Silicon Valley? Submit Your Nominations Now!

In February, we will publish the most eagerly awaited rankings list in the San Francisco Bay Area: The Silicon Valley 100.

The Silicon Valley 100 ranks the 100 people who have done the coolest stuff in the Silicon Valley digital community this year.

So put your nominating hats on!

In this form, please post the names of the people you think have done the coolest things in and for the Silicon Valley digital community his year. Then, for each person you nominate, please explain what they have done that you think is so awesome.

What does “awesome” mean? Great question!

Launched an amazing startup

Created an excellent product

Funded an awesome company or two

Provided excellent advice

Supported and contributed to the Silicon Valley digital community

Accomplished something amazing–in business or in life

Donated a ton of money or time to a worthy cause

Etc. — You be the judge

You have a few weeks to get your nominations in (we’ll stop taking them January 15). Meanwhile, we’ll start working on our own nominations and figuring out who has ACTUALLY done something awesome as opposed to who’s a poseur.

Then we’ll spend a couple of weeks narrowing down the list before we unveil the 2014 rankings.

So get cracking! Post your nominations here!

You can also check out our 2013 Silicon Valley 100 list here >>

