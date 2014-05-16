10 Fantastic Restaurants For Techies In LA's Silicon Beach

More and more startups are setting up offices on Los Angeles’ west side, making the nickname “Silicon Beach” even more appropriate. Santa Monica and Venice in particular have grown to be tech hotspots — Google, Snapchat, and Whisper are just a few of the companies with offices there.

These communities are known for their proximity to the beach and laid-back lifestyle, but there’s a huge foodie scene there as well. Chefs at the area’s top restaurants source ingredients from the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market nearby, and the juice movement is still going strong.

We’ve asked some of our friends working in Silicon Beach startups where they like to eat and drink in their neighbourhood. Whether it’s for a quick power lunch or after-work drinks, the focus is on fresh, high-quality ingredients they can enjoy on the go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.