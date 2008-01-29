Silicon Alley Vet Josh Harris Plots Return, Sort Of

Radar magazine catches up with Josh Harris, one of Silicon Alley’s most prominent denizens during the last boom. These days Pseudo gets lumped in with all the other rise-and-fall Web 1.0 stories, but the article does a good job of noting just how outlandish and crazy and visionary Josh’s video startup was, even by the standards of the era.

In retrospect, as Jason Calacanis notes, Josh is obviously the (uncredited) father of podcasting. He also embodied Silicon Alley excess as well as anyone did, throwing awesomely lewd and extravagant parties, pretty much just because.

A lot of this is also captured in “We Live In Public”, a documentary-in-progress about Josh and his exploits; there’s long and not totally safe-for-work clip below. And Josh appears to have absorbed some lessons from his adventure. He’s now working on another video startup, Operator 11, but he’s handed over operations to someone better suited to running a Web business than he is – a kid just out of USC.

“All the market wants to hear is that eyeballs go into our engine and money comes out,” he says. “That’s working, and that’s what the kid does well. It’s a young man’s game.”

We live in public trailer from RADAR on Vimeo.

