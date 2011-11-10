If You Want To Work For A Startup Like Yipit, ZocDoc or ADStruc, Do This On Friday

Want to play with puppies? Hang out with the ADStruc team (above).

If you’re looking for a job, startups are hiring like crazy. This Friday, 100 of them will be participating in New York’s Silicon Alley Talent Fair in search of new hires.Yipit, ZocDoc, ADStruc, Art.sy, and Coursekit are just a handful of the recruiting startups.



The event will be held on November 11 in Chelsea at the Altman Building from 12 to 7 for hiring managers and candidates to network, play ping pong, and hang out at the after party.

If you want to attend, click here for more details. Good luck!

