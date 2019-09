Note to NYC tech folks from NextNY founder and Path 101 CEO Charlie O’Donnell:



There will be a snowball fight for all NYC tech folks at 3PM in Madison Square Park.

Word is that Yelp’s entire NYC office will be present. We’re stuck in Brooklyn, and won’t attend, but please send us photos.

