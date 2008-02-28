SAI's New "Launch" Section: Tell Everyone About Your Startup, Product, etc.

Work for a cool new company you want to tell everyone about? Now you can spread the word through SAI.



Whenever we go to conferences, talk to readers, or read our email, we hear about lots of cool new start-ups that we’d love to write about but can’t (the 24-hours-in-a-day problem). We also often hear from readers that they wish there were an easier way for start-ups to get visibility and feedback from our reader community.

So that’s why we’re launching a new section called “Launch.” The section will allow entrepreneurs who’ve just started a company–or launched a major new product or scored a big new hire–to tell everyone what they’re up to.

How does it work?

Just send us an email ([email protected]) introducing your company, and we’ll publish it in our “Launch” section. Make the subject of your email “Launch” so we’ll be able to find it easily.

If you want to link to a press release in your post, that’s fine, but please don’t ask us to publish one directly. What we want you to do is to tell us about your company (or product) in plain English–as though you were having a brief one-on-one meeting at an industry conference (the way you’d want to hear about it if you were a reader).

We’ll soon tweak our site redesign in which the “Launch” section will have its own spot on our home page. In the meantime, most of the Launch items will go in the New York section.

