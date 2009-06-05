Congratulations To The Winners Of The 2009 Silicon Alley Awards!

Congrations to the winners of the 2009 Silicon Alley Awards!

BEST BUZZ: The nominees were Clickable, Daily Beast, Diapers.com, Tumblr and Thrillist

The winner: Thrillist

BEST TO WORK FOR: The nominees were Buddy Media, Epic Advertising, Bloomberg, Razorfish, and Google

The winner: Google

MOST LOVED PRODUCT OR SERVICE: The nominees were Tigerbow, Tumblr, Behance, Facebook, Daily Candy, and Gilt Groupe.

The winner: Tumblr

MOST LIKELY TO CHANGE THE WORLD: The nominees were Facebook, Etsy, Gawker Media, and Huffington Post.

The winner: Facebook

MOST LIKELY TO BE WORTH $1+ BILLION: The nominees were Diapers.com, Gilt Groupe, Kayak.com, and TheLadders.com.

The winners: Gilt Groupe and TheLadders (tie vote)

THE MAN: The individual (man or woman) who has done the most to promote digital entrepreneurialism in New York City in the past year.

The nominees were Fred Wilson, Charlie O’Donnell, Allen Stern, John Borthwick, and Alan Patricof.

The winner: Fred Wilson

Congratulations!

Special thanks to our panel who chose the winners:

Josh Abramson, Connected Ventures

Mark Peter Davis, DFJ Gotham

Greg Galant, Sawhorse Media

Michael Gartenberg, Interpret

Brooke Hammerling, Brew Media Relations

Peter Kafka, All Things Digital

Kevin Kearney, Hard Candy Shell

Sam Lessin, Drop.io

Eric Litman, Medialets

Nihal Mehta, Buzzd

Amol Sarva, Peek

Nate Westheimer, AnyClip

Greg Yardley, Pinch Media

Our readers (whose votes counted as one member of the panel. See the reader votes here >)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.