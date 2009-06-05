Congratulations To The Winners Of The 2009 Silicon Alley Awards!

Congrations to the winners of the 2009 Silicon Alley Awards!
BEST BUZZ: The nominees were Clickable, Daily Beast, Diapers.com, Tumblr and Thrillist
The winner: Thrillist
BEST TO WORK FOR: The nominees were Buddy Media, Epic Advertising, Bloomberg, Razorfish, and Google
The winner: Google
MOST LOVED PRODUCT OR SERVICE: The nominees were Tigerbow, Tumblr, Behance, Facebook, Daily Candy, and Gilt Groupe.
The winner: Tumblr
MOST LIKELY TO CHANGE THE WORLD: The nominees were Facebook, Etsy, Gawker Media, and Huffington Post.
The winner: Facebook
MOST LIKELY TO BE WORTH $1+ BILLION: The nominees were Diapers.com, Gilt Groupe, Kayak.com, and TheLadders.com.
The winners: Gilt Groupe and TheLadders (tie vote)
THE MAN: The individual (man or woman) who has done the most to promote digital entrepreneurialism in New York City in the past year.
The nominees were Fred Wilson, Charlie O’Donnell, Allen Stern, John Borthwick, and Alan Patricof.
The winner: Fred Wilson
Congratulations!
Special thanks to our panel who chose the winners:
Josh Abramson, Connected Ventures
Mark Peter Davis, DFJ Gotham
Greg Galant, Sawhorse Media
Michael Gartenberg, Interpret
Brooke Hammerling, Brew Media Relations
Peter Kafka, All Things Digital
Kevin Kearney, Hard Candy Shell
Sam Lessin, Drop.io
Eric Litman, Medialets
Nihal Mehta, Buzzd
Amol Sarva, Peek
Nate Westheimer, AnyClip
Greg Yardley, Pinch Media
Our readers (whose votes counted as one member of the panel. See the reader votes here >)
