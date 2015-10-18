UNDER 35 AND CRUSHING IT: Meet the most ambitious young founders in New York who are building the next giant companies

Harry’s Andy Katz-Mayfield and Jeff Raider, cofounders and co-CEOs of Harry’s.

The New York tech scene is exploding with talent, from serial entrepreneurs and investors who have been buildling companies for years to a crop of young founders who are embarking on their first startups.

In fact, some of the coolest new companies on the east coast are being built by people who are in their 20s and 30s.

Culled from our list of the 2015 Silicon Alley 100, here are dozens of startup founders and CEOs doing amazing things in New York tech and beyond — and they’re all under 35.

