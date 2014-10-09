SA 100 2014: The Coolest People In New York City Tech

New York City has become home to some of the tech industry’s most promising companies, including Etsy, MongoDB, and Vice Media.

So we created the Silicon Alley 100 to celebrate people who did the coolest things in the past 365 days.

What does it mean to have done something cool?

Getting acquired or going public — that’s pretty cool. Founding an awesome startup or building impressive hardware — that’s also cool.

Investors? They’re somewhat cool. But the inventors, innovators, and lead executives building the next big things are the people who really should be celebrated. We prioritised entrepreneurs over investors, simply because it’s a lot harder to start a company than to fund one.

Coolest does not mean most important or most impactful. There are many, many people who are instrumental to the New York City tech community who are not recognised on this list.

Thanks to all who make New York City an amazing place to launch a startup.

Disclosure

A number of Business Insider‘s investors appear on this list: RRE, the founders of Zola, and MongoDB.

Many companies on the list share investors with Business Insider.

Feedback

Disagree with our picks? Let us know what you think in the comments section below or on Twitter using #sa100.

Complete Coverage

In A-Z Order

The Complete List 1-100

The 2013 List

Acknowledgments

