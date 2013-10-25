SA 100 2013: The Coolest People In New York Tech

Yahoo’s $US1.1 billion acquisition of Tumblr really put New York tech on the map this year.

But over the past few years, New York City has become a tech hotspot.

In fact, tech is the city’s second-largest job sector.

New York has become home to some of the tech industry’s most promising companies, including Etsy, Rap Genius, Makerbot, Kickstarter, Tumblr, and Infor.

All in all, it’s been a great year for New York Tech. So we created the Silicon Alley 100 to celebrate people who did the coolest things in 2013.

So what constitutes someone who’s done something cool?

We prioritised entrepreneurs over investors, since it’s a lot harder to start a company than to fund one. We particularly prioritised startups with amazing exits and people who had big, game-changing roles at the tech companies.

Next, we valued companies that really exploded over the last year (the Upworthys and the Vines), followed by entrepreneurs who launched cool new companies. Then we dove deeper into the ecosystem and recognised the money behind the startups — the angel and early-stage investors.

Thanks to all of the people who make New York an amazing place to launch a startup.

Disclosure

A number of Business Insider‘s investors appear on this list: RRE, Ken Lerer, Dwight Merriman.

Many companies on the list share investors with Business Insider.

We would like to thank the many readers who took the time to send us nominations.

