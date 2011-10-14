The Complete 2011 Silicon Alley 100 List: RANKED!

New York City had a break out year in 2011, riding a wave of tech enthusiasm to heights it’s never seen before.



Right now, New York, or as it’s often called, Silicon Alley, is home to one company with a billion dollar valuation — Gilt Groupe — and 28 others with valuations of $100 million or over.

Despite a weakening stock market, and deep fundamental problems with the economy, this time next year we expect more billion dollar companies in New York.

But, before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s take some time to look back at the fantastic year that was.

We’ve created the Silicon Alley 100 to celebrate people doing the coolest things in New York in 2011. We don’t have it ranked, because it’s a list of great stuff across the board. The slides are in random order. But, if you’re on here, and you want to tell friends you’re ranked number one, we won’t dispute it.

A number of Business Insider’s investors appear on this list: Kevin Ryan (also our Chairman), RRE, Ken Lerer, Scott Kurnit and Roger Ehrenberg.

Many companies on the list share investors with Business Insider.

Disagree with our picks? Let us know what you think in the comments section below, or on Twitter: #sa100

List of people in order they appear



We would like to thank the many readers who took the time to send us nominations. We would also like to thank intern Zachary Lichaa for his extensive work on this list. Also involved in the selection or creation of the Silicon Alley 100: Jay Yarow, Nicholas Carlson, Alyson Shontell, Noah Davis, and Henry Blodget.

