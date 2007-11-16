Silicon Alley 100: To Be Unveiled The Week of Nov 26

Update on the Silicon Alley 100, our annual list of the most influential digital business people in New York:

After two months of research, hundreds of reader nominations, and numerous rounds of heated editorial debate, we are (finally) finalising the 2007 Silicon Alley 100. Our production team is now hard at work, and we’ll be unveiling the list the week of November 26th.

We don’t want to steal any thunder, but as a preparatory aside, we will note that the winnowing and ranking process has been tough. There are, frankly, a lot more worthy candidates than any one of us originally thought. So, hats off in advance to the impressive folks who made it, and we look forward to the week after Thanksgiving.

(In the meantime, feel free to check out the SA 100 People’s Choice, a voting site put together by BricaBox founder and CEO Nate Westheimer. We’re pleased to say there’s some crossover…)

