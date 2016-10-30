Here's what it's like to play the scariest game ever made -- which isn't even available to buy

To get into the spirit of Halloween, we played one of the scariest games ever made. It’s called “P.T.,” which stands for Playable Teaser, and it’s a marketing demo developed by “Metal Gear” director Hideo Kojima.

The player’s objective is to find a series of hidden clues in a specified amount of time. If successful, players will unlock a trailer for a “Silent Hills” game starring “Walking Dead” favourite Norman Reedus. Unfortunately, “Silent Hills” was canceled and “P.T.” was pulled from PlayStation’s online store. Now, the only people who still have access to “P.T.” were those who downloaded it while it was briefly available. Luckily, we still have it.

