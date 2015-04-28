One of this year's most anticipated games is dead

Bad news, horror fans: The long-awaited collaboration between celebrated game maker Hideo Kojima and monster movie director Guillermo del Toro — “Silent Hills” — appears to be dead in the water.

The news was confirmed by Konami, the Japanese company publishing the game, as well as Norman Reedus, the actor who led his face and voice to the game’s main character.

Here’s the full statement from Konami (via Kotaku):

Konami is committed to new Silent Hill titles, however the embryonic ‘Silent Hills’ project developed with Guillermo del Toro and featuring the likeness of Norman Reedus will not be continued. In terms of Kojima and Del Toro being involved, discussions on future Silent Hill projects are currently underway, and please stay tuned for further announcements.

It all started last month when GameSpot discovered that Hideo Kojima, the longtime director at Konami and the head of the “Silent Hills” project, was getting ready to leave the company once his next game, “Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain,” was complete. Since then, the relationship between Kojima and Konami has appeared to be on the rocks, with Konami pulling Kojima’s regular podcast series and removing his name from several areas of its website.

Then, this past weekend, a source close to filmmaker Guillermo del Toro told IGN that his collaboration on the game “Silent Hills” is “not gonna happen… you’ll have to go after Konami for those answers.”

And then on Sunday, actor Norman Reedus, who was confirmed to be playing the lead character in “Silent Hills,” tweeted a link to a story saying Konami had canceled the game.

Norman Reedus Confirms That Konami Has Canceled ‘Silent Hills’ http://t.co/jL3SAYyRwz

— norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) April 27, 2015