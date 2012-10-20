'Silent Circle' Military-Grade Encryption App Now Available In The App Store

Photo: via Silent Circle

Silent Circle, the military-grade encryption and information protection app that we covered recently, is now officially for sale on Apple’s App Store, as of this week.The following available apps are:



Silent Phone: The voice encryption app is available for iOS now and Android soon to come. It’s WiFi, Edge, 3G or 4G compatible anywhere in the world.

Silent Text: The “burn” feature can help users determine when private texts will be deleted from both sender and recipient’s route registries.

Silent Eyes: Encrypted audio and video teleconference through Silent Circle’s custom HD network. Available for Windows, soon on Mac.

Silent Circle is an ingenious design which uses custom encryption keys generated and subsequently destroyed for every transmission. Not only can the transmissions themselves be destroyed, but the self-destructing encryption code means that encrypted information cannot be dug up via reverse engineering.

The creators of the app say their intent is not to aid and abbet potential criminals, but to support the safe communications of military, government, and secret operators in their travels abroad — though they are aware that anyone can use this app, and have been recently given “the hair eyeball” from international government agencies, according to cocreator and Navy SEAL Mike Janke.

The whole batch of three apps can be bundled for a cost of $20 a month.

