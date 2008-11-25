Silda Wall Spitzer Bounces Back, Joins Hedge Fund

Eliot Spitzer’s beautiful wife Silda is now working at Karen Finerman’s hedge fund, New York Magazine reports:



Silda Wall Spitzer has a new job. She started last month at Metropolitan Capital Advisors, a Manhattan hedge fund run by CNBC Fast Money panelist Karen Finerman, whose husband, Lawrence Golub, is one of Eliot Spitzer‘s longtime friends and contributors. Wall Spitzer, 50, was a high-powered corporate attorney before her husband entered politics, in 1994. She’ll be helping recruit new investors at Metropolitan. (And she’ll remain involved with her charity, Children for Children.)

Meanwhile, her husband, spared of federal charges, is thinking about writing a book. According to a source close to him, it would be an expansion of his recent Washington Post op-ed offering advice to Barack Obama‘s administration on tackling the “root causes of the mistakes that have brought us to the economic precipice.” Those hoping for a prostitute-centric tell-all are in for a disappointment, said the source, though the book would take a wistful look at his fourteen-month governorship and its unfulfilled goals.

