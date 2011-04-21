Muslim Soap Star 'Free At Last' After Posing Topless On Playboy Cover

Sila Sahin landed on the cover of German Playboy.



For the 25-year-old Turkish German actor, it is a statement.

For her Muslim family and fans, it is an outrage.

“I did it because I wanted to be free at last,” she told the traffic-loving Daily Mail. “These photographs are a liberation from the restrictions of my childhood.”

“For too long I tried to do everything right. I want these photos to show young Turkish women it’s OK for you to live however you choose. Many of my countrymen think it’s great that I can be so free. With the shoot I hoped to say to them that we do not necessarily have to live under these rules given to us.”

Sahin also compared herself to a certain revolutionary leader.

“I have always abided by what men say,” she said. “As a result I developed an extreme desire for freedom. I feel like Che Guevara. I have to do everything I want, otherwise I feel like I may as well be dead.”

The actor’s mother is angry, and Sahin has yet to speak with her grandparents, aunts, and uncles. Her father, who is also an actor, had a frank conversation with Sahin about the anger she will face from the Muslim community. The discussion marked perhaps the first time in history a man was more OK than his wife with his daughter appearing on the cover of Playboy.

