Sikh Temple Shooting 'Person Of Interest' Is An NYC Firefighter Who Says He Was Singled Out For His Tattoos

Shortly after the shooting at a Milwaukee-area temple that left six dead, authorities held up a picture of a well-built man with sunglasses and claimed he was hanging around the temple and videotaping the massacre’s aftermath.Police quickly determined the man, a firefighter from New York City named Eric, wasn’t involved in the shooting.



But that hasn’t made things easier for Eric, who spoke exclusively to FoxNews.com.

“I’ve been called a white supremacist, a domestic terrorist — I want people to know I’m just a regular bystander and I was there and I just got singled out because I have 9/11 tattoo on my arm and I looked like the shooter in that I’m a tall white guy,” Eric told FoxNews.com.

Eric, who said he was standing in the media’s staging area just observing the scene, claims it was his body art that seemed to confuse people.

“I have a 9/11 tattoo because I’m originally from New York City and I was a volunteer firefighter — my family still lives in New York,” Eric told FoxNews.com.

Once he realised he had been named a “person of interest,” Eric said he called the FBI to turn himself in.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was shocked. I called [the FBI] up right away and said it’s me, I’m the guy you’re looking for,” he said, adding he has “no hard feelings against members of the Sikh community.”

