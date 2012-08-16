Woman Told A 911 Operator She Was Hiding In The Temple When Wade Michael Page Was Shooting

Photo: ABCNews/YouTube

Authorities in Wisconsin released audio Wednesday from 911 calls made during the Aug. 5 shooting at a Milwaukee-area Sikh temple.Gunman Wade Michael Page killed six people when he opened fire on the temple. He ultimately died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



In the calls, posted by TMJ4, a woman claims she was hiding in the temple during the shooting.

“We need help. Somebody is shooting,” the woman told the dispatcher. When asked if she could see the shooter, the woman said “I don’t know. We are hiding. Thank you.”

Gunshots can be heard in the background of a separate call.

Another caller reported seeing Page go into the temple.

“Some guy is shooting a gun,” the caller told the dispatcher, according to TMJ4. “Some temple or something. We saw him go in there.”

