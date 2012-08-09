Sikh Temple Shooter Died From A Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Photo: MySpace/EndApathy

In a late-morning press conference the FBI announced Wade Michael Page died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” Reuters’ Matthew Keys tweeted.Oak Creek Police Chief John Edwards also assured the public he is confident “there’s nobody else out there.” The FBI news conference was live streamed by ABC News.



During the news conference, FBI Special Agent in Charge, Teresa Carlson told reporters Page drove himself in his own car to the Sikh temple where he killed six people.

Misty Cook, Page’s ex-girlfriend, was arrested. She is no longer in custody according to Carlson. Cook had been arrested on Sunday, and it was “brief,” according to the press conference.

“He was probably here because of his relationship with her,” Carlson said. “I’m not going to get into why they broke up.”

U.S. attorney James L. Santelle said reports of any charges stemming from the shooting are premature at this time. He added that it is inaccurate to say Cook specifically has been charged.

Earlier on in the press conference, Edwards said the officer who was shot Lt. Brian Murphy, is recovering and walking, according to Keys.

Edwards added that there is squad video of the shooting that will be releaed eventually, Keys tweeted.

However, there is no video of the shooting as it happened inside the temple. The temple has video surveillance but it was not turned on during the shooting, Keys tweeted.

The FBI has yet to release a motive in the shooting.

Law enforcement has issued 180 grand jury subpeonas in connection with the shooting while following up on its 101 leads, Keys tweeted.

