A man was thrown out of a Trump rally in Iowa for protesting hate

Arish Singh was thrown out of a rally for GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump late last month after unfurling a large sign that said “Stop Hate.” Though Singh is Sikh, not Muslim, he said that Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric moved him to protest the candidate.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

Follow INSIDER on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.