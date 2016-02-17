A man was thrown out of a Trump rally in Iowa for protesting hate

Arish Singh was thrown out of a rally for GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump late last month after unfurling a large sign that said “Stop Hate.” Though Singh is Sikh, not Muslim, he said that Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric moved him to protest the candidate.
Story and editing by A.C. Fowler
