Sigourney Weaver is working on a new 'Alien' movie and it sounds amazing

It’s been over three decades since Sigourney Weaver gave us one of the most memorable characters in sci-fi with Ripley in “Alien,” and she’s not through with the character yet.

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of the sequel “Aliens” with a panel discussion that included all the principals, Weaver touched on the “Alien” project “District 9” director Neill Blomkamp is working on.

“[Neill and I] started chatting about how the series left Ripley,” Weaver said. “I had not wanted to do a fifth one. I just didn’t want [the film to take place on] Earth — I thought going to Earth was a little boring. We started just talking about it, and four months later, I got a script that was so amazing, and gives the fans everything they’re looking for. [And it] innovates, in a lot of ways. He has [other movies] to do, I have [other movies] to do, and I’m hoping when we finish those jobs, we’ll circle back and start to do it.”

So it sounds like you shouldn’t expect a Ripley-focused “Alien” movie in the near future, but the director behind the franchise, Ridley Scott, will fill that void until then.

He’s currently putting the final touches on “Alien: Covenant,” which is the sequel to “Prometheus,” and opens in theatres next summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.