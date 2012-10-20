How Twitter Turned A Homophobic Hashtag Into Something Great

You may have noticed the hashtag #SignsYoSonIsGay on Twitter over the last day or so.



According to Topsy, there have been over 20,000 tweets including the hashtag in the last couple of days. As you may guess, it began as a somewhat homophobic meme. Here’s one top tweet on the subject, according to Topsy:

#SignsYoSonIsGay he twerkin with his lil Ghetto arse girl cousin !! — Smokey(@SmokeyyOnFriday) October 18, 2012

However, at some point something changed about the way people were using the hashtag. As the Daily Kos and Daily Dot note, at some point people started to use the hashtag as a way of ridiculing the homophobia it represents. Here’s some recent tweets:

#SignsYoSonisGay He is CEO of one of the largest and most popular multi-national corporations in the world. #apple — Andres Almeida (@andresdavid) October 19, 2012

#SignsYoSonIsGay Wears shoes. Sometimes doesn’t. Occasionally eats cereal. Likes to close windows in car when it starts raining. Etc. — Becky (@RebJanSmi) October 19, 2012

#SignsYoSonIsGay He mentions it in passing one day & you & he are totally cool with it because you are a good parent & a decent human being. — Greg Pak (@gregpak) October 19, 2012

Looking at the most recent tweets with the hashtag, it appears almost all are mocking homophobia.

#SignsYoSonIsGay has even been put to good use by GLAAD, using it to get more attention for Spirit Day — an annual day when people are encouraged to wear purple to show their support for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) youth:

