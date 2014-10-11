5 Signs You've Found Your Dream Job

We all have out own definition of “dream job.”

Some think it’s about earning a fat paycheck or being offered great benefits; others believe it involves having good work-life balance, the ability to help others, or the chance to make the world a better place.

But while many people have defined what a “dream job” means to them, so many can’t figure out whether they have actually found one.

Joel Peterson, chairman of JetBlue Airways, says having your dream career means you think you have the greatest job in the world — not just any job, but the best one.

“If you’re planning out your future, you’re not likely to be satisfied with a series of jobs that merely keeps food on the table,” he writes in a recent LinkedIn post. “Instead, turn your progression of jobs and assignments into a career that creates relationships, promotes learning, and makes a difference.”

Here are five ways to tell if you’ve found your dream job:

1. You excel at your job.

“There’s no sense in fighting Mother Nature on the career front,” Peterson says, remembering his days struggling through piano lessons as a child. If you’re not in a position where you can be great at your job, it’s always going to be difficult to truly love it.

Don’t stay in a miserable position where you can’t excel, look for something that better suits your skills and talents.

2. You don’t mind the grunt work.

Every job comes with tasks no one wants to do, but if you truly love what you’re doing, these annoying duties become one small part of a larger project. However, if you constantly complain about these small irritants, you’re probably not in the right position. “In your torrent of objections and cautions, you’ll never build a great career — and you might just keep others from achieving their dreams,” Peterson warns.

3. Your job fits your personality type.

Whether you have a creative, pragmatic, or analytical mind, your career should reflect it. For example, trying to make a creative mind work in a cut and dry industry will leave you tired and miserable. Your dream job should seamlessly fit with who are. “While this alone shouldn’t determine what you choose, make sure you understand your dominant traits and those of industry leaders,” Peterson advises.

4. You like your peers.

You should like who you work with — you spend half your week with them, after all. Additionally, genuinely liking your coworkers makes you more productive and motivated at work, while the the opposite can actually degrade your performance, Peterson says.

5. You look forward to Mondays.

We all love the weekend, but it’s important to look forward to going into work on Monday morning as well. Your job should be an enjoyable part of your life, not simply a vessel to propel you from weekend to weekend. “As Confucius said, ‘Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.'” Peterson quotes.

Click here to read the full LinkedIn post.

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected] Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.