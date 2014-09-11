5 Signs You're The Type Of Boss Everyone Loves

Most bosses want to be liked. But as a manager, you sometimes have to deliver bad news, enforce the rules, assign dreadful projects, and give critical feedback. However, if you’re a truly great leader, your employees will like and respect you despite those occasions.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Bernard Marr, an enterprise performance expert and author of “25 Need-To-Know Key Performance Indicators,” shares 10 signs you’re a great boss. Here are some of our favourites:

1. You have a clear vision and effectively make decisions.

“The captain must steer the ship,” Marr says. The best managers have a clear vision of the department or company’s future that he or she can communicate to their employees.

Effective bosses are also effective decision makers, Marr adds. They don’t overthink every tiny thing. “Being able to make decisions quickly and decisively — and then take responsibility for the outcome (see No. 2) — is an important business skill, especially when managing others,” he says.

2. You hold yourself and others accountable.

Most bosses hold their staff accountable, but the best ones hold themselves accountable, too. “This means adhering to the same guidelines [you] set for [your] employees and taking responsibility for both team successes and failures,” Marr says.

3. You don’t micromanage.

“The best bosses understand the art of delegation,” Marr explains. “They don’t interfere in the day-to-day and minute-to-minute workflow or processes. In essence, learning to delegate instead of micromanage is about trust.”

4. You put your employees first, and show appreciation for them.

Great managers understand that there must be a balance between the company or client’s needs, and the needs of their employees, Marr says. “The best bosses are willing to listen and talk about any issues an employee may be having because they understand that a happy employee is a more productive employee.”

They also give deserving employees a pat on the back, and “understand the importance of recognising and appreciating employee contributions,” he explains. “This doesn’t have to mean bonuses or fancy corporate awards, but regular and meaningful expressions of appreciation.”

5. You’re dedicated, but have good work-life balance.

You can’t be a truly effective and respected manager unless you’re passionate about your work. Marr says the best bosses “live and breathe their jobs and strive to do the best work possible,” yet they have lives outside of the office, and understand the need to balance work and family, and work and play. “And they set a good example of how to do that for their employees.”

