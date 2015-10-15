13 signs you're secretly the boss's favourite

Favoritism is alive and well in the workplace.

“Given the complexities involved in relationships at work and the myriad of factors that determine how much we like someone or respect their talents, it’s simply human nature that we are going to, no matter how subtly, and despite our best intentions, play favourites,” says Michael Kerr, an international business speaker and author of “The Humour Advantage.”

Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert and the author of “Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behaviour and Thrive in Your Job,” agrees and says there’s often a fine line between bosses who appreciate an employee’s good work and want to empower the person with more projects, and bosses who favour that employee to the detriment of others.

“If bosses are brazen in practicing favoritism, they can seriously hurt team morale and increase turnover — not to mention cause legal trouble by creating a hostile work environment,” Taylor explains.

Plus, she says, the more you’re singled out and given special treatment, the more risk associated with securing the cooperation you need from your team. “It can put an overall strain on your productivity because your work should always be the focus,” Taylor explains. “Your office is not a popularity contest — and when it is, your days of glory can be fleeting.”

If you suspect you’re being favoured, take a second to feel flattered then stay humble, remain professionals, and talk to your boss if things get out of hand.

Here are 13 signs you’re the boss’s favourite:

They invite you to accompany them on out of town trips or to conferences. 06photo/Shutterstock Again this demonstrates deep respect for your talents, and a desire to share travel experiences or learning opportunities shows a commitment to furthering your professional development, says Kerr.

