13 signs you're in the right job, even if it doesn't feel like it

We spend a lot of time at work.

As CNN reported, a Gallup poll revealed that American adults working full time put in an average of 47 hours a week.

Given how many hours we devote to the office, it’s probably pretty important to our overall well being that we’re in the right job, right?

Getting stuck in the wrong role can really do a number on you.

However, it’s not always obvious that you’ve landed a great gig, especially when you’re young, inexperienced, or just rather picky.

Here are a few subtle signs that you’re definitely in the right job:

1. Time flies at work

You’re shocked every time you check the clock at work. The hours just seem to be racing by. It’s not like you feel you’re running out of time — you’re getting plenty done. The day just seems to go by so quickly.

This is probably a sign you’re perfect for the job, since, as we’ve all heard, time flies when you’re having fun.

2. You challenge yourself and take risks

You’re able to push yourself out of your comfort zone on a daily basis. You’re at an organisation that doesn’t punish every little mistake; in fact, it encourages its workers to experiment and test the limits. Sure, this can be a bit scary sometimes, but it’s also a sign that you’re in an ideal work environment.

3. You don’t need coffee every morning

Maybe you still grab your usual frappé on the way to work, but you don’t need it to stay awake. Your energy comes from being excited about all the cool work you’re going to get to do today.

4. Your boss pushes you

You might think that having a super sweet boss is a sign of having a great job. That’s not necessarily true, though. “Nice” bosses avoid conflict of all sorts, to the detriment of their teams.

Good bosses know when to be supportive and when to push their employees to strive for more. You’re probably in a great spot if your manager is able to strike this balance and challenge you to do your best and push your limits.

5. Your coworkers are more like friends

You’ve really bonded with the people you work with. Sure, you’re competitive and you push each other, but at the end of the day you’re still a team. If you consider your colleagues more as friends than anything else, you’ve definitely landed something very special.

6. You have enough time for loved ones — and yourself

Any so-called dream job that wrecks your health, personal relationships, or work-life balance definitely does not deserve that moniker.

You know a job is right for you when it allows you to succeed, while also making time for your friends, family, and hobbies.

7. You’re calm on Sundays

Some people hate Sundays because they mark the end of the weekend. Of course, you recognise that the weekend’s awesome. You enjoy your time off. However, you don’t feel any dread or sadness Sunday night. In fact, you might be a little excited to tackle the workweek.

8. You’re annoying on Mondays

You’re the early bird that’s cheerfully chirping around the office every grey Monday morning. Everyone might hate you for that, but it doesn’t matter. You’re annoyingly positive because you’re actually happy to be at work.

9. You never shut up about work

This is a pretty annoying habit (especially if you’re a braggart or a terrible storyteller), but it’s also a good sign if you’re constantly spewing positive or funny stories about your job — as long as you’re being sincere, of course. You’re clearly very engaged with the job, and eager to share what you’ve been up to with others.

Just make sure not to overload your friends and family with too many work stories.

10. Your organisation’s doing well

This one’s more of an external factor, but it’s still important. What’s the point of landing your dream role in a company that’s dying a swift, bitter death?

11. You’re fine with necessary, mundane tasks

OK, busywork is never going to be anyone’s favourite part of work (unless you’re Jerry/Garry from “Parks and Rec”). However, if you’re in a great job, you don’t mind the occasional boring chore. You’re not excited about it, but repetitive or mundane tasks just don’t drive you crazy. You know that once you’re done, you’ll be able to get back to doing what you love.

12. Money’s not an issue

Even a dream job can turn into a nightmare if you’re not being paid well.

People who’re in the right job don’t have this problem. Forget fair (you should never settle for a “fair” salary) — your pay is awesome. You feel like your compensation is an accurate reflection of the value you bring to the organisation.

13. You want your boss’s job

If you like your job but your manager’s gig is giving you a serious case of professional envy, that’s not necessarily a bad sign. It probably means that you’re well-suited for an upward trajectory at your company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.