9 signs you’re in a strong relationship — even if it doesn’t feel like it

‘Love Is Blind’ and other shows on romance seek to answer a fundamental question about love: How do you know it’s real? Patrick Wymore/Netflix

There are a number of popular shows right now that are all about love and how to know if it’s real.

Insider examined research on love from a variety of sources on this same topic.

Signs of a strong relationship include supporting one another and trying new things together.

From “Love is Blind” and “Love Island” to “The Bachelor,” there’s a lot of TV and streaming content about love and romance right now. Many of the shows are trying to answer the same question: What is true love? And how do you know if you’ve found it?

Psychologists have spent years studying the traits that are fundamental to successful long-term relationships. Insider listed some of their most surprising insights from experts, surveys, and research papers below.

A word of caution: If you notice that your relationship doesn’t meet all these criteria, that does not necessarily mean you should end things with your partner. Consider this list a general set of guidelines that can help you start evaluating whether your current relationship is bringing you satisfaction and happiness.