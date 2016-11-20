7 signs you're in a strong relationship -- even if it doesn't feel like it

Here’s the thing about relationships.

Sometimes they’re candlelit date nights, and walks through grassy meadows, and feeding each other cake at your wedding.

But sometimes they’re doing the dishes, and comforting a screaming baby, and fighting over whose turn it is to do the dishes or comfort the screaming baby.

Which is to say, while sometimes your love and passion for each other is obvious, sometimes it’s really, really not.

So how do you know if your relationship is terrific — or heading south?

Psychologists have spent years studying the traits that are fundamental to successful long-term relationships and come up with a few key ideas. We rounded up some of their most surprising insights below.

A word of caution: If you notice that your relationship doesn’t meet all these criteria, that does not necessarily mean you should end things with your partner. Consider this list a general set of guidelines that can help you start evaluating whether your current relationship is bringing you satisfaction and happiness.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.