3 Signs You're Destined To 'Make It Big'

Almost everyone dreams of “making it big” one day — but very few people actually have what it takes, says Ariella Coombs, Careerealism.com’s managing editor, in a recent LinkedIn post.

Curious to know if you’re one of them?

Here are three signs you’re on the fast track to success, according to Coombs:

1. You’re (just a little) cocky.

If you want to achieve success and make it big, you’ve got to have confidence in yourself and your abilities, Coombs explains. “Without confidence, you can so easily get crushed by negativity and criticism — things you will have to deal with once you hit the spotlight.”

You also have to trust yourself, she adds. “And you have to have a deep understanding that you’re going to make it.”

2. You’re extremely curious.

In order to succeed, Coombs says you need to have an innate fascination with whatever it is you’re working toward. “You’ve got to learn as much as you can about the industry, the people, the culture, and so on. You need to want to be consumed by it. You’ve got to understand the problems and be excited about finding solutions. You’ve got to be passionate, excited, and curious about all areas of the biz.”

3. You’ve got a road map, but you’re prepared to take detours.

“They say success is where preparation and opportunity meet,” Coombs says. So, when opportunity comes your way, you’re going to want to have a plan already in place. “Think of it as your road map to making it big.”

But, you should also know that nothing ever goes exactly according to plan.

“You need to be able to adapt to whatever life throws at you,” she says. “Think of those things as detours. They’re not a huge deal as long as you figure out how to get back on the main road.”

