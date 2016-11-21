26 signs you're burned out at work

Noodles and Beef/flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Do you dread Mondays? Is your stomach’s constitution not what it used to be? It may be time for a change at work.

Work can be taxing for everyone, and we all occasionally feel weary after a long day at the office.

But if your life is a chronic state of stress and exhaustion thanks to work, you’re probably suffering from job burnout.

Sometimes it’s hard to notice when the physical, emotional, or mental exhaustion from work is taking its toll, but with the help of burnout specialist Ben Fanning and medical experts, we’re able to identify some warning signs.

By taking note of these common signs workers exhibit when they’re burnt out at work, you can take steps to avoid burnout entirely in your current role or reignite your career, Fanning says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.