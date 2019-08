“You’re fired.”

Nobody wants to be on the receiving end of these words — especially if they come as a surprise.

Getting the boot is never pleasant, but knowing it’s coming can at least soften the blow. Here are some strong signs you’re about to be fired:

NOW WATCH: 10 habits you should break to be more productive in 2016



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.