9 signs your workout is actually hurting you, according to experts

If you’re in any amount of pain, stop what you’re doing.

Jasmine Marcus , a New York-based physical therapist, told Insider why pain during your workouts is a recipe for disaster.

“Pain is your body’s way of protecting you and it most likely means you are injuring yourself,” she said.

If the pain is localized to one body part, and you’re able to finish a workout, Marcus said, you can continue working out, as long as you’re sure to seek medical treatment for whatever it is that is bothering you.

“For example, if your shoulder is bothering you, you should avoid irritating it further with shoulder presses, but there’s no reason you can’t keep working out your lower body,” she added. “Just make sure to eventually seek out treatment for your shoulder.”

Always listen to your body because toughing it out through an injury could end up sidelining you longer. If your pain is sharp, stabbing, or severe, or if you experience swelling, bruising, or any sort of open wound, you should seek medical assistance.