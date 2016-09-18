8 signs your job is stressing you out, even if it doesn't feel like it

Photo: iStock

Contrary to popular belief, job satisfaction and stress aren’t mutually exclusive.

You can love the work you do but feel immense pressure from it. And, as it turns out, the symptoms caused by stress can be pretty detrimental to your health and well being — so it’s important that you recognise the signs that your job is stressing you out, and do what you can to reduce the tension as quickly as possible.

Here are some signs your job is stressing you out, even if it doesn’t feel like it:

You have trouble sleeping

According to Stress.org, insomnia and nightmares are two common symptoms of stress.

If everything in your personal life seems to be going smoothly, and you’re in overall good health, your inability to sleep well may be a result of work-related stress.

You’ll want to stop and think about what’s stressing you out in the office. Do you have too much on your plate? Are your boss’s expectations of you too unrealistically high? Do you have a big performance review coming up? Figure out what is it, and then find a way to deal with the problem.

You have to keep a bottle of antacids at your desk

You just got promoted. You’re making good money. Things are great! But if you’re feeling a bit off and popping antacids like candy, your job might be stressing you out.

Business Insider’s Rachel Gillett writes: “Researchers have found a link between job stress and acid reflux symptoms like heartburn and nausea. If your stomach’s constitution isn’t what it used to be, this could be a sign that job burnout is taking its toll on your body.”

You frequently get headaches

A lot of things can cause frequent headaches (and you should see a doctor if you’re experiencing them), but one of the biggest culprits is … you guessed it, stress!

Kimberly Holland writes for Healthline.com: “Constant mental stress can cause migraines. Home life and work life are two of the most common sources of stress and can damage your mind and body if you can’t control it effectively.”

You grind your teeth

Have you caught yourself staring at your computer screen grinding your teeth? Do you do it during big meetings?

The Mayo Clinic says increased anxiety or stress can lead to teeth grinding, which can cause jaw pain and damage to your teeth, among other things.

You become forgetful

Do you keep missing deadlines? Forgetting about important meetings with your boss? Misplacing your trusty work notebook?

Heidi Mitchell writes for The Wall Street Journal:

“Generally someone who is stressed will be able to focus on the task at hand but might forget things that aren’t specifically related. A person running late for a meeting may forget where he put his keys, or a homeowner threatened with foreclosure might not recall his own phone number. … Recent studies have shown the risk for dementia and other memory-related illnesses rises significantly the more people encounter uncontrollable stress.”

You have angry outbursts

If you’re generally a happy and calm person, but you regularly have angry outbursts in the office or at home, or lost your patience with your colleagues or family, there’s a very good chance your job is getting the best of you.

According to the Mayo Clinic, random outbursts, irritability, and anger are a few symptoms of stress.

So, if you’re losing your cool more frequently, take some time to really think about what it is that’s bothering you. You may come to the conclusion that it’s some element of your job.

You have panic attacks

If you have no known panic disorder, but occasionally experience panic attacks at work, there’s a good chance they’re being caused by stress.

The Mayo Clinic says panic attacks “typically begin suddenly, without warning. They can strike at any time.”

Some common symptoms include: rapid heartbeat, sweating, trembling, nausea, chills, and chest pain.

(You should seek medical attention if and when you experience these symptoms.)

You get the Sunday Night Blues

We all experience the occasional wave of dread on Sunday evening — especially after a fun weekend or when you have a particularly busy workweek ahead. In fact, a whopping 76% of American workers say that they get the “Sunday Night Blues,” according to a Monster survey.

But if you spend every Sunday feeling anxious, depressed, or fearful — sobbing on the couch, drafting your “I’m sick” email for Monday morning — you need to stop telling yourself, “This is normal!”

It’s not.

You may love your job, but if you feel this way at the end of every weekend, you need to figure out what’s causing these feelings ASAP.

