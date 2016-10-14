21 signs your job is making you miserable

Thomas Leuthard/Flickr Has your job got you down?

Work is, well, work. You’re not going to feel fantastic every time you step in the office, if you’re like most people. Sometimes, tasks and people will drive you crazy.

That doesn’t mean that you hate your job. It certainly doesn’t mean that you should seriously consider quitting. Everyone has bad moments.

However, if you feel like you job is totally draining away your happiness in general, that’s a major problem. If that’s the case, maybe moving on in the best thing — not just for your professional development, but for your overall quality of life!

Here are a few signs that your job is making you absolutely miserable.

Natalie Walters contributed to a previous version of this article.

1. You’re bored with life

This might be a classic case of your work spilling over into your life. If you’re not feeling challenged and motivated in the office, you may experience feelings of dissatisfaction and inertia in other areas of your life.

2. You hate all your coworkers

Everyone has someone at the office they might not get along with, a Toby Flenderson to their Michael Scott.

But you definitely shouldn’t be feeling that level of animosity toward all or even most of your coworkers. If your colleagues are bumming you out, it’s possible that you’re just unlucky or the company culture is toxic. Either way, it’s not a good situation if you’re consistently upset over drama going down in the office.

3. You’re stuck in a rut

Outwardly, nothing’s going wrong at work. You just feel trapped. If you’re feeling stuck, that could be messing with your overall life satisfaction. It’s probably time to switch things up.

4. You loathe your boss

There are so many clichés out there about mean and unreasonable bosses, but this one’s actually pretty important. If you don’t mesh with your supervisor’s managerial style, that’s a major problem and could leave you feeling low — especially if they’re a bully.

5. You’ve lost the passion

You feel totally numb about your job. You’re not excited about any projects or upcoming possibilities. If you’re not careful, your apathy about your work could eventually spread to other areas of your life.

6. You can barely get out of bed

This one’s understandable, to an extent. Beds are pretty awesome. Those among us who aren’t perky, superhuman morning people often prefer to snuggle up and hit the snooze button.

However, if peeling yourself off your mattress is a daily, emotional battle, that could be a sign that you really dread going to work.

7. You’re not getting paid enough

Your job’s ok, but it doesn’t pay. Maybe that was acceptable when you were just starting out, but you want to be compensated now that you’ve accepted more responsibilities. If you’re feeling blue over what you feel are unfair wages, it’s probably time to talk about getting a raise or move on to a company that will compensate you fairly.

8. You never see your friends and family

A bad work-life balance can lead to a sad, lonely life. If you’re constantly taking care of business and working over time, whether that means long hours in the workplace or even being glued to your inbox after you get home, you risk damaging your personal relationships.

9. You’re underemployed

You constantly feel like your potential isn’t being tapped. Your skills and talents are underutilized. Your voice just isn’t being heard.

You’re craving a challenge and not having one is driving you a bit crazy.

10. You have zero energy

You feel sluggish, like you’re moving in slow motion. You feel sleepy at your desk, even though you know you’re fully rested.

Feeling drained could be a sign that you work is taking a lot out of you. Work can be demanding, but it shouldn’t always leave you feeling like a shell of a person.

11. You can’t focus

You sit down at your desk, ready to work. Hours later, you realise you’ve accomplished nothing. All you’ve done is check all your social media platforms, glanced at the clock, and made small talk with your desk neighbours. Everyone gets distracted, but if you’re a generally competent person that can’t seem to focus, it’s possible that your job is just a bad fit.

12. You feel sick

If you’re feeling under the weather all the time, that may be a sign that your job is running you down.

13. You’re more interested in your friends’ jobs

LinkedIn’s cool, but if you’re spending too much time stalking your friends’ profiles, you might be feeling some work-related envy. You fear your job is inferior and feel you’re missing out on other, better possibilities. This jealousy is enough to make anyone miserable.

14. Time has stopped

If you’re sad at work, time itself might freeze, just like that one episode of “Twilight Zone.”

Not really. But if you feel like the hours are dragging on and on when you’re at work, that’s a problem. Some days are slower than others, but if you’re content at work, you shouldn’t feel like things are happening in slow motion.

15. You complain about work — a lot

If you’re truly unhappy and unfulfilled with your job, you may start to spend a lot of time and energy explaining to friends, family, and anyone who will listen just how bad your job is at the moment.

16. You filter out anything good about work

When you’re feeling low, you tend to see the glass as half empty.

Even if nine good things happen at work one day, you will probably focus on the one bad thing.

17. You get the Sunday-night blues

Sunday is usually not a relaxing day if your job is making you miserable.

Your anxiety about work means you will have a mentally exhausting end to your weekend, which can make you ill-prepared to face the work week ahead.

18. You’re irritable

If you’re miserable at work, you might find yourself snapping at your coworkers simply for having their phone go off or for chewing too loudly.

Even worse, your new grouchy attitude might follow you home, straining relationships with friends and family members.

19. You’re young and unfulfilled

You’re in your twenties and miserable. That might just be a case of angst that most people feel during this time — or it might stem from your unfulfilling career.

If you’re still young and not feeling especially challenged or engaged in your role, that can seriously wreck your sense of contentedness in the present and the future. You can’t bank on having the opportunity to branch out and take risks when you’re older and burdened with multiple responsibilities. So if this sounds like you, consider looking for a gig that won’t leave you feeling empty at the end of the day.

20. You feel like you’re in the wrong field

Everything about your job is perfect. Your coworkers are lovely. Your boss is supportive. The company is on track.

None of that will matter if you’re in the wrong field, though. If your personality or skill set does not match up with your occupation, you’re setting yourself up for long-term misery. Perhaps you’re only in it for the money. Maybe your priorities have been reshuffled. It’s also possible that your chosen field has just changed quite a lot. No matter what, getting stuck in the wrong industry will prevent you from pursuing your authentic professional passions and leave you unhappy.

21. You’re dealing with a largely toxic work environment

In some cases, you might actually like your job — that is, you like what you do. However, if the culture of your company is rotten, liking your chosen occupation simply isn’t enough. Any organisation that fosters dishonesty, ineffective communication, backstabbing behaviour, or low accountability is bad news. Struggling to survive in that kind of climate will drive you crazy with stress. If you find yourself stuck in a company like this, it’s probably better to get out before you end up jaded and hating your job after all.

NOW WATCH: How to make your commute less miserable



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.